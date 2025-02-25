UFC rising star Jean Silva warns Bryce Mitchell: 'I'll wash his mouth with a beating'
By Simon Head
Bryce Mitchell's next UFC fight is sure to attract plenty of attention, and one man has broken from the pack to demand that he be the man to deliver some karma-laced retribution to the controversial featherweight
Brazil's Jean Silva is flying up the featherweight ranks, and finished Melsik Baghdasaryan in devastating fashion at UFC Seattle this past weekend. After his victory, he declared that he should be the man to face Mitchell next.
RELATED: UFC boss Dana White denounces fighter Bryce Mitchell over 'Hitler was a good guy' comments
"There's a guy that has been talking a lot of crap – Bryce Mitchell," Silva told Michael Bisping after his victory.
"Dana, put me in front of him, and I'll do the job."
The "crap" Silva referred to was Mitchell's recent comments about Adolf Hitler, with the UFC featherweight stating on his podcast, "I honestly think that Hitler was a good guy based upon my own research, not my public education indoctrination.
"I really do think before Hitler got on meth, he was a guy I'd go fishing with. He fought for his country. He wanted to purify it by kicking the greedy Jews out that were destroying his country and turning them all into gays. They were gaying out the kids. They were queering out the women. They were queering out the dudes."
Mitchell's comments were universally criticized, with UFC president and CEO Dana White weighing in and stating that he and the UFC were "beyond disgusted," while stating that, "out of all the dumb, ignorant shit I've heard in my life, this has the be the dumbest, and most ignorant."
Despite his vehment disagreement with Mitchell's views, White, a proponent of free speech, said that Mitchell won't be sanctioned by the UFC.
But Silva has stated that he wants to be the man to deliver some sort of response to Mitchell's distasteful comments inside the Octagon, using his fists.
"(The UFC) probably didn't give him a way out. Like, 'You have to take this fight,'" he told MMA Fighting.
"And, since he's a hillbilly, he'll try to act tough. Hillbillies like to walk around with toothpicks on their mouth, and I'll make him swallow it."
Silva said that he's teaching the rest of his division about his skills, taking rival prospects on a one-one-one basis and delivering his lessons in violent fashion.
Now he wants to teach a lesson to Mitchell inside the Octagon.
"I'll open a kindergarten. I'm educating these kids," Silva said.
"Charles Jourdain was doing close fights, I went there and educated him. Drew Dober – that I won't count, he's pretty good. Melsik kept turning down fights. 'You want to turn down fights? So let me educate you.'
"And now it's shit-talker Bryce Mitchell. I'll wash his mouth with a beating."
