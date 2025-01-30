UFC boss Dana White denounces fighter Bryce Mitchell over 'Hitler was a good guy' comments
By Simon Head
UFC president and CEO Dana White has issued a scathing condemnation of UFC featherweight Bryce Michell after the fighter's comments about Adolf Hitler on a podcast.
Mitchell has launched a brand new show, and on the very first episode, he launched into a bizarre diatribe, claiming that Hitler was someone who he'd actually have wanted to hang out with.
"I honestly think that Hitler was a good guy, based on my own research, not my public education indoctrination" said Mitchell.
"I really do think, before Hitler got on the meth, he was a guy to go fishing with."
Mitchell then went on to seemingly attempt to justify the Holocaust, saying that Hitler "...fought for his country. He wanted to purify it by kicking the greedy Jews out that were destroying his country and turning them all into gays."
Unsurprisingly, Mitchell's comments sparked immediate disgust and outrage, as the featherweight fighter was widely condemned for his comments.
One of those voices condemning Mitchell was UFC boss White, who addressed the fighter's remarks during the post-event press conference at the Power Slap 11 event in Saudi Arabia.
"I'm sure you guys heard what Bryce Mitchell said," he began.
"If you haven't, he said some probably... I've heard a lot of dumb, ignorant shit in my day, but this one's probably the worst.
"When you talk about Hitler, he's responsible for the death of six million Jews, and he tried to completely eliminate a race of people. World War II was the deadliest war in history. Fifteen million military deaths, 45 million civilians and 25 million soldiers were killed in World War II.
"Second of all, Hitler is one of the most disgusting and evil human beings to ever walk the face of the earth, and anyone that even tries to take an opposing position is a moron.
"That's the problem with the internet and social media. You provide a platform for a lot of dumb, ignorant people.
"We've obviously reached out to Bryce when we read what he said, and let him know how we feel about it. I don't even... We're beyond disgusted.
"So for those of you that don't know what's going on – good. You're lucky. For those of you that do, that's what I have to say about it."
White was questioned further about the situation, and possible sanctions from the UFC, but despite vehmently opposing Mitchell's comments, he maintained the UFC's stance of allowing fighters to say what they want, even if they don't like it.
"That's what everybody wants to hear about – punishments," he continued.
"Free speech. I don't have to love it. You don't have to love it, you know?
"You know where I am with free speech. We're disgusted by it. I think he's one of the, probably one of the dumbest, literally one of the dumbest human beings.
"Let's not forget, this is a guy who took a drill through his nutsack, then had to reverse it and pull the drill back out of (it). That's the level of stupid that we're talking about here. And I could probably go on for 10 minutes talking about how dumb Bryce Mitchell is. But, guess what, Bryce Mitchell has a podcast.
"But that's the world that we live in now. Dumb people, people who are really stupid and really ignorant, can have a voice. We don't have to agree with it. We don't have to like it. I'm giving you mine and the UFC's position on what he had to say, and this is no different than things that I've said about (former middleweight champion Sean) Strickland, you know?
"But I will say this. Out of all the dumb, ignorant shit I've heard in my life, this has to be the dumbest, and most ignorant."
So, for now, it appears Mitchell remains a UFC fighter. Whether that stays the same beyond this weekend, or his next fight, or the end of his current contract, remains to be seen, especially as White revealed that while Mitchell apologized, it was for putting the UFC in a bad position, and not for the content of his rhetoric.
"His thing was, 'I'm sorry if I put you guys in any position,'" said White.
He's stupid. He's dumb. You can't fix dumb people, you know what I mean?
"When you have somebody that's really, really stupid – and that's what we're talking about here – what do you do? How do you talk sense to a dummy?"
While some fans are calling for the UFC to cut ties with Mitchell, others have suggested the UFC should just throw Mitchell into the Octagon in a tough matchup and let his opponent, and karma, do the rest. That's a scenario that White seems to subscribe to.
"Well, that's the beautiful thing about this business," he said.
"For all of you that hate Bryce Mitchell, you get to see him hopefully get his ass whooped on global television."
