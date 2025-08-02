UFC on ESPN 71 weigh-in results: 2 fighters fail on scale, including massive miss
By Josh Sanchez
MMA fans will be treated to some free action on Saturday night with UFC on ESPN 71, also known as UFC Vegas 108, set to go down on Saturday, August 2, at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.
In the main event, Tatsuro Taira (16-1) of Japan takes on the undefeated Hyun Sung Park (10-0) of South Korea in a thrilling flyweight main event.
Chris Duncan (13-2) goes toe-to-toe with Mateusz Rebecki (20-2) in a lightweight co-feature.
UFC on ESPN 71 will kick off at 6:00 p.m. ET on ESPN with the preliminary card headlined by a bantamweight scrap between Nathan Fletcher (9-2) and Rinya Nakamura (9-1), before the main card begins at 9:00 p.m. ET. The entire card will air live on ESPN+.
Ahead of Saturday afternoon's event, all of the fighters had to step onto the scale for the official weigh-ins. Two fighters missed weight, including a brutal four-pound miss.
A full look at the UFC on ESPN 71 weigh-in results can be seen below.
UFC on ESPN 71 weigh-in results
MAIN CARD (ESPN, ESPN+, 9:00 p.m. ET)
- Tatsuro Taira (126) vs. Hyun Sung Park (126)
- Chris Duncan (156) vs. Mateusz Rebecki (155.5)
- Elves Brener (155.5) vs. Esteban Ribovics (155.5)
- Nora Cornolle (136) vs. Karol Rosa (136)
- Neil Magny (170.5) vs. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos (171)
- Danny Silva (144.5) vs. Kevin Vallejos (146)
PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN, ESPN+, 6:00 p.m. ET)
- Nathan Fletcher (135.5) vs. Rinya Nakamura (136)
- Tresean Gore (189.5)* vs. Rodolfo Vieira (185)
- Nick Klein (186) vs. Andrey Pulyaev (185.5)
- Felipe Bunes (125) vs. Rafael Estevam (130)**
- Piera Rodriguez (116) vs. Ketlen Souza (116)
- Austin Bashi (145.5) vs. John Yannis (145.5)
*Gore missed middleweight limit by 3.5 pounds; fined 25 percent of purse
**Esteban missed flyweight limit by 4 pounds; fined 25 percent of purse
