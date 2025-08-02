The Big Lead

UFC on ESPN 71 weigh-in results: 2 fighters fail on scale, including massive miss

Tatsuro Taira and Hyun Sung Park face off in the main event of UFC on ESPN 71 on Saturday night. Here are the full weigh-in results for the UFC Fight Night.

By Josh Sanchez

MMA fans will be treated to some free action on Saturday night with UFC on ESPN 71, also known as UFC Vegas 108, set to go down on Saturday, August 2, at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In the main event, Tatsuro Taira (16-1) of Japan takes on the undefeated Hyun Sung Park (10-0) of South Korea in a thrilling flyweight main event.

Chris Duncan (13-2) goes toe-to-toe with Mateusz Rebecki (20-2) in a lightweight co-feature.

UFC on ESPN 71 will kick off at 6:00 p.m. ET on ESPN with the preliminary card headlined by a bantamweight scrap between Nathan Fletcher (9-2) and Rinya Nakamura (9-1), before the main card begins at 9:00 p.m. ET. The entire card will air live on ESPN+.

Ahead of Saturday afternoon's event, all of the fighters had to step onto the scale for the official weigh-ins. Two fighters missed weight, including a brutal four-pound miss.

Did you favorite fighter hit their mark?

A full look at the UFC on ESPN 71 weigh-in results can be seen below.

UFC on ESPN 71 weigh-in results

MAIN CARD (ESPN, ESPN+, 9:00 p.m. ET)

  • Tatsuro Taira (126) vs. Hyun Sung Park (126)
  • Chris Duncan (156) vs. Mateusz Rebecki (155.5)
  • Elves Brener (155.5) vs. Esteban Ribovics (155.5)
  • Nora Cornolle (136) vs. Karol Rosa (136)
  • Neil Magny (170.5) vs. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos (171)
  • Danny Silva (144.5) vs. Kevin Vallejos (146)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN, ESPN+, 6:00 p.m. ET)

  • Nathan Fletcher (135.5) vs. Rinya Nakamura (136)
  • Tresean Gore (189.5)* vs. Rodolfo Vieira (185)
  • Nick Klein (186) vs. Andrey Pulyaev (185.5)
  • Felipe Bunes (125) vs. Rafael Estevam (130)**
  • Piera Rodriguez (116) vs. Ketlen Souza (116)
  • Austin Bashi  (145.5) vs. John Yannis (145.5)

*Gore missed middleweight limit by 3.5 pounds; fined 25 percent of purse

**Esteban missed flyweight limit by 4 pounds; fined 25 percent of purse

