UFC on ESPN 66 results: Ian Machado Garry wants title shot after convincing win
By Josh Sanchez
The Ultimate Fighting Championship returned to action on Saturday night with UFC on ESPN 66 at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri.
The event was headlined by a high-profile fight between Ian Machado Garry and Carlos Prates.
Machado Garry, who called for a potential backup title shot after the main event, proved to be too much for Prates en route to a convincing victory.
MORE: MMA fighter Ahmad Hassanzada arrested week before UFC debut on disturbing charges
In the co-main event, Anthony Smith had his retirement fight spoiled by Zhang Mingyang, who scored a first-round TKO win.
Did you miss out on Saturday night's action?
We've got you covered with the full results from UFC on ESPN 66 below.
UFC on ESPN 66 results
- Ian Machado Garry def. Carlos Prates via unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 49-46)
- Zhang Mingyang def. Anthony Smith via TKO (elbows) – Round 1, 4:03
- David Onama def. Giga Chikadze via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
- Abus Magomedov def. Michel Pereira via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
- Randy Brown def. Nicolas Dalby via knockout (punch) – Round 2, 1:39
- Ikram Aliskerov def. Andre Muniz via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 4:54
- Matt Schnell def. Jimmy Flick via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
- Evan Elder def. Gauge Young via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
- Chris Gutierrez def. John Castaneda via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
- Da’Mon Blackshear def. Heili Alateng via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
- Malcolm Wellmaker def. Cameron Saaiman via knockout (punch) – Round 1, 1:59
- Jaqueline Amorim def. Polyana Viana via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 2, 1:49
- Timmy Cuamba def. Roberto Romero via TKO (strikes) – Round 2, 3:55
- Joselyne Edwards def. Chelsea Chandler via TKO (strikes) – Round 1, 2:31
