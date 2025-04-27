The Big Lead

UFC on ESPN 66 results: Ian Machado Garry wants title shot after convincing win

Ian Machado Garry is eyeing a potential title fight after proving to be too much for Carlos Prates in the UFC on ESPN 66 main event.

By Josh Sanchez

Ian Machado Garry fights Carlos Prates during UFC Fight Night.
Ian Machado Garry fights Carlos Prates during UFC Fight Night. / William Purnell-Imagn Images
facebooktwitter

The Ultimate Fighting Championship returned to action on Saturday night with UFC on ESPN 66 at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri.

The event was headlined by a high-profile fight between Ian Machado Garry and Carlos Prates.

Machado Garry, who called for a potential backup title shot after the main event, proved to be too much for Prates en route to a convincing victory.

MORE: MMA fighter Ahmad Hassanzada arrested week before UFC debut on disturbing charges

In the co-main event, Anthony Smith had his retirement fight spoiled by Zhang Mingyang, who scored a first-round TKO win.

Zhang Mingyang prepares to fight Anthony Smith during UFC Fight Night.
Zhang Mingyang prepares to fight Anthony Smith during UFC Fight Night. / William Purnell-Imagn Images

Did you miss out on Saturday night's action?

We've got you covered with the full results from UFC on ESPN 66 below.

UFC on ESPN 66 results

Ian Machado Garry reacts with Carlos Prates after the fight during UFC Fight Night.
Ian Machado Garry reacts with Carlos Prates after the fight during UFC Fight Night. / William Purnell-Imagn Images
  • Ian Machado Garry def. Carlos Prates via unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 49-46)
  • Zhang Mingyang def. Anthony Smith via TKO (elbows) – Round 1, 4:03
  • David Onama def. Giga Chikadze via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
  • Abus Magomedov def. Michel Pereira via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
  • Randy Brown def. Nicolas Dalby via knockout (punch) – Round 2, 1:39
  • Ikram Aliskerov def. Andre Muniz via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 4:54
  • Matt Schnell def. Jimmy Flick via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
  • Evan Elder def. Gauge Young via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
  • Chris Gutierrez def. John Castaneda via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
  • Da’Mon Blackshear def. Heili Alateng via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
  • Malcolm Wellmaker def. Cameron Saaiman via knockout (punch) – Round 1, 1:59
  • Jaqueline Amorim def. Polyana Viana via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 2, 1:49
  • Timmy Cuamba def. Roberto Romero via TKO (strikes) – Round 2, 3:55
  • Joselyne Edwards def. Chelsea Chandler via TKO (strikes) – Round 1, 2:31

GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel

NFL Draft: Shedeur Sanders finds his NFL home with Cleveland Browns in 5th round of NFL Draft

NFL: Ravens' hypocrisy on full display with Mike Green pick in 2025 NFL Draft

NBA: Nuggets' historic buzzer-beater stuns Clippers, embarrasses Nikola Jokic

SPORTS MEDIA: Purdue's train mascot involved in fatal crash

VIRAL: Shedeur Sanders NFL Draft prank callers revealed as Ole Miss frat bros

Home/MMA