UFC 311: Champions retain titles, break records on a wild night in LA
By Simon Head
The two champions in action at UFC 311 both successfully retained their titles on a crazy night of fights at Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California, but their wins couldn't have been more different.
In the main event, undisputed lightweight champion and UFC pound-for-pound No. 1, Islam Makhachev, needed just four minutes, five seconds to submit last-minute replacement challenger Renato Moicano.
Moicano stepped in to replace the injured Arman Tsarukyan, who withdrew from the event on weigh-in day. And while the Brazilian fan-favorite took the action to Makhachev in the early exchanges, it didn't take the champion long to find his opening, and when he did, it was game over.
A takedown led to a D'Arce choke submission, and Makhachev was celebrating his fourth straight UFC lightweight title defense – a UFC record.
Also adding his name to the UFC record books was reigning bantamweight champ Merab Dvalishvili, who came back from two rounds down to defeat previously undefeated challenger Umar Nurmagomedov by unanimous decision.
Dvalishvili has the sort of cardio that would make the Energizer bunny hand in his resignation, and he put his bottomless gas tank to good use against Nurmagomedov as he outworked the challenger in Rounds 3, 4, and 5 to claim the victory and prove his doubters, including the oddsmakers, wrong.
During the fight, Dvalishvili equaled, then surpassed, Canadian legend Georges St-Pierre for the UFC's all-time takedowns record – an achievement Nurmagomedov vowed he wouldn't let Dvalishvili accomplish against him.
Dvalishvili needed five takedowns to equal the record. He got seven. And, according to his interview with UFC's Megan Olivi backstage, he did it all while injured.
UFC 311: Official results
MAIN CARD
- Islam Makhachev def. Renato Moicano via submission (D'Arce choke) – Round 1, 4:05 – for lightweight title
- Merab Dvalishvili def. Umar Nurmagomedov (48-47, 48-47, 49-46) – for bantamweight title
- Jiri Prochazka def. Jamahal Hill via TKO (punches) – Round 3, 3:01
- Jailton Almeida def. Serghei Spivac via TKO (ground strikes) – Round 1, 4:53
- Reinier De Ridder def. Kevin Holland via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 1, 3:31
PRELIMINARY CARD
- Raoni Barcelos def. Payton Talbott via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)
- Azamat Bekoev def. Zachary Reese via knockout (ground strikes) – Round 1, 3:04
- Bogdan Guskov def. Billy Elekana submission (guillotine choke) – Round 2, 3:33
- Grant Dawson def. Diego Ferreira via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
EARLY PRELIMS
- Ailin Perez def. Karol Rosa via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)
- Muin Gafurov def. Rinya Nakamura via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
- Benardo Sopaj def. Ricky Turcios via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
- Tagir Ulanbekov def. Clayton Carpenter via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NFL: Previewing every Divisional round matchup
NBA: Jimmy Buckets to the Bucks?
MLB: Andruw Jones should be getting more HOF love
CFB: Ohio State-Notre Dame National Championship preview