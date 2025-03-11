Former champion Jiri Prochazka fires back at Magomed Ankalaev's ‘fraud’ jibe after UFC 313
By Simon Head
Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka has taken aim at new 205-pound champion Magomed Ankalaev after the Russian disrespected him on social media after UFC 313.
Prochazka posted a message of congratulations to Ankalaev, but also mentioned that the Russian’s victory wasn’t a popular one.
RELATED: Magomed Ankalaev dethrones Alex Pereira at UFC 313, Dana White hints at immediate rematch
“Congrats to @AnkalaevM, beautiful pressure,” Prochazka wrote on X.
“Most of people don’t like it, but you won the title for now.”
Prochazka then offered the defeated Pereira a third fight, asking him “Last dance?”
But Ankalaev responded in less-than-respectful fashion, writing, “I think you are a fraud and so many guys deserve it more than you. You need to go win some fights.”
Given that Prochazka’s last outing saw him finish another former champion, Jamahal Hill, at UFC 311, while his appearance at UFC 300 saw him stop Alexsandar Rakic, a contender Ankalaev couldn’t finish at UFC 308, those comments seem somewhat ill-conceived.
They also seem to have changed Prochazka’s plan for the future. Instead of pursuing a third fight with Pereira, he now wants to take on the Russian for the title.
“I want the title,” Prochazka said on The Ariel Helwani Show.
“I want to (face) Ankalaev because of his style — and his mouth. What he's saying is something — I don't like it. I like all the people except him. He's too much."
Prochazka also directly addressed Ankalaev’s claim that he is a a fraud.
"He can think whatever he wants, but I know that the only person who is a fraud is him," he said.
“Because when I met him in the UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas, he was there, he was very nice, he was friendly, 'Hello, nice to meet you,' all good.
“And right now he's a superstar and a big gangster, and right now he's playing these games and he's hyped. And I understand, he won the title against (the) worst performance (we’ve seen from) Alex Pereira. The only fraud person here is Magomed Ankalaev.
"And (calling me) the worst fighter? Man, I'm every time giving everything to my fights. Every time I'm going to finish my opponent and to give it all in my fights.
“Not like him. When he's fighting, he'll, in a third or second round, when there's (a) performance (from his opponent), he's trying to a little bit run, run from the performance, from the attacking, from the aggressive attacks. So that gives me only one (answer). The only fraud person here is Magomed Ankalaev.
"Right now he's the champion, but I think nobody likes that and nobody respects that he's the champion."
