UCLA coach Mick Cronin lashes out at reporter over BIg Ten travel
By Matt Reed
Life in the Big Ten was always going to be a transition for some of the conference's newest members, and it's safe to say UCLA is having its share of issues with its new travel itinerary. The Bruins men's basketball team are currently 13-6 to start the season and 3-4 in Big Ten play.
However, Cronin got heated Friday night following the team's win over the Iowa Hawkeyes when he was asked about if he feels teams traveling west to face the Bruins will balance out the schedule.
It's clear that Cronin was not only frustrated with the question from the reporter but also about how UCLA''s been impacted by having to travel from the west coast out east on several occasions this season.
"Is that a joke? Cronin questioned. "Please tell me that's a joke. Comprable? Have you ever looked at the NBA stats and all the gamblers and what those people do with the west versus east?"
Cronin even went on to say that he dove into the history of UCLA traveling east of the Mississippi River before he took the job and suggested that the Bruins are well under .500 when making those trips.
Cronin has been extremely vocal in recent weeks about a variety of subjects, including calling out his players and even assistant coaches following losses. That being said, Cronin better adapt fast to this new life in the Big Ten or else his days with the California school could be numbered.
