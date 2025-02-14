Tulane baseball drops Mardi Gras themed uniforms that will have you wanting more
By Tyler Reed
The weather is still cold enough to make me want to make my best Punxsutawney Phil impression and burrow me into a hole.
However, there are brighter days ahead, and with brighter days ahead, that means that baseball season is right around the corner.
For the pros, pitchers and catchers have already reported for spring training. However, today is the start of the college baseball season.
As the college baseball season begins, teams around the country are giving fans a glimpse at their uniforms this season.
No team is wearing a better look than the Tulane Green Wave and their Mardi Gras-inspired uniforms. Take a look below.
Everything about this look is screaming at my wallet in hopes that these uniforms will be on sale soon.
The Mardi Gras celebrations have begun, even though the official date of Mardi Gras isn't until March 4th this year.
However, New Orleans is always a party, and the Green Wave is getting in on the action with this new look on the diamond.
The Green Wave will open up their 2025 season with a meeting against Omaha in New Orleans. The game will be the first of a three-game series this weekend.
No matter how the season turns out for the Green Wave, they will be remembered, at least by me, for these beautiful uniforms that probably need to be worn every time they take the field.
