Mets' Francisco Alvarez dismisses Dodgers lineup: 'We are better'
By Joe Lago
The Los Angeles Dodgers can't be ruining baseball with their big spending and deferred payments — which has been the overwhelming public sentiment to the World Series champions' latest offseason haul — if they don't even boast the best lineup in baseball.
RELATED: Mookie Betts says Dodgers 'can’t keep talking' about World Series repeat
That honor, according to catcher Francisco Alvarez, belongs to his New York Mets.
Alvarez made his bold claim when discussing the superiority of the Mets' lineup on Monday, the first day of spring training. “I think we are the best lineup in baseball,” he told reporters.
"We have Petey (Alonso). We have a little bit of everything. We have hitting guys. We have power hitters. We have everything," he added. "We have the best lineup in baseball, so we can fight with any team.”
On Tuesday, Alvarez reiterated his belief with even more conviction, sharing his thoughts on how the Mets' lineup compares to the Dodgers' collection of former MVPs and All-Stars.
"I think we are better than the Dodgers," Alvarez told Jon Heyman of the New York Post.
Alvarez should feel confident about the Mets offense after owner Steve Cohen and president of baseball operations David Stearns pulled off a free-agent coup with the signing of Juan Soto to a gargantuan 15-year, $765 million contract.
The 25-year-old slugger, who spurned a return to the New York Yankees, is expected to bat between leadoff man and MVP runner-up Francisco Lindor and Alonso, the power-hitting first baseman who re-upped for two years and $54 million. Brandon Nimmo (23 home runs in 2024) and Mark Vientos (27 homers in '24) will hit fourth and fifth, respectively.
Is Soto, who slugged a career-best 41 home runs last season, enough to make up the gap between the Mets' No. 7 offense (109 weighted runs created plus) and the Dodgers' No. 1 offense (MLB-leading 118 wRC+)?
Alvarez thinks so. And so does Vientos.
"I can agree with that, honestly," said Vientos when asked about Alvarez's opinion. "I think we've put together a pretty good lineup that Steve and David put together. I'm excited to see all the guys in the next couple days."
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
MLB: Bill Nye’s got the Guardians in 2025
NFL: Mock Draft 9.0: Is Travis Hunter going first?
NFL: A.J. Brown says Super Bowl satisfaction was ‘short lived’
NBA/SPORTS MEDIA: Luka debut delivers big numbers for ESPN