Travis Kelce Confirms Taylor Swift Has Indeed Drawn Up Football Plays of Her Own
By Joe Lago
The scoop of the NFL preseason has finally been confirmed.
Taylor Swift has become such a big football fan that she has indeed drawn up plays. And not surprisingly, they all feature her favorite Kansas City Chiefs player — Travis Kelce, her boyfriend.
While appearing on The Rich Eisen Show, the nine-time Pro Bowl tight end acknowledged that his pop superstar girlfriend has showed off her knowledge of X's and O's, and he said the inspiration came from Swift's curiosity and dedication to detail.
"She had been so open to learning the game. She didn't know much about the rules and everything," Kelce said. "I think what makes her so good in her profession is that she's so detailed in every aspect of it, from the words to the music to even the releases and the music videos and everything. She is so detailed and a part of it that I think she was just curious about the profession.
"And I know none of the plays have gotten to Coach Reid yet. But if they ever do, I'll make sure everyone knows it was her creation."
Offensive coordinators have their favorites. Swift's plays are designed to get the ball to one specific Kansas City weapon.
"She's a little biased, and she creates plays just for me," Kelce said. "So we'll see if they make Coach Reid's office."
Last month, Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes revealed that Kelce changed his hairstyle at the request of Swift and not because of his quarterback's suggestion. "I've been trying to get him to grow his hair out and then all of a sudden Taylor gets him to do it," Mahomes lamented.
Kelce spent a part of his summer traveling with Swift throughout Europe for her "New Eras Tour." He even joined her on stage in London for a Vaudevillian bit with Kelce wearing a tuxedo.
With the Chiefs about to begin their bid for a third straight Super Bowl title, the most pressing question each week of the NFL season returns: Will Taylor be at the Chiefs game to watch Travis? This week's answer: probably.
Swift is currently on break from her tour. So there is a good chance she'll be in the house for Thursday's season opener between the Baltimore Ravens and the champion Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.