Jason Kelce does his best Gronk Spike to the cell phone of annoying Penn State fan
By Tyler Reed
The Kelce brothers have become the darlings of the sports media world, and for good reason. Jason and Travis' podcast 'New Heights' is one of the more entertaining podcasts in the sports genre. Their popularity may have grown due to Travis dating Taylor Swift, but the metrics have yet to come out on that.
Even with the growth in fandom, there are still those dorks that walk among us looking for their 15 minutes of fame when they meet someone like the Kelce's in public. Unfortunately for the Penn State fan who got in Jason's face hating on his brother's love life, he will now be calling mommy and daddy for a new phone. But, he will have to use a friend's phone.
Hopefully, those who want to harass for internet fame will think again after Kelce sends this kid's phone to the deep abyss of that concrete. This isn't an old man yells at the clouds take. That kid may have learned a lesson in respect.
The moment was just another reminder that we all should be more like Jason in our daily lives. I'd like to think we will never hear the kid's point of view, but something tells me that this wart on society will be heard from.
