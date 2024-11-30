Travis Hunter 'clinched' Heisman Trophy with latest two-way masterpiece
By Joe Lago
The presumptive Heisman Trophy winner always produces a "Heisman moment" to effectively cement his status as the best player in college football.
Travis Hunter might have the Heisman all locked up after displaying his two-way talents yet again in Colorado's 52-0 home demolition of Oklahoma State.
Hunter caught 10 passes for 116 yards — including touchdown receptions of 11, 8 and 23 yards — giving him 14 TD grabs for the season. He also shined defensively, picking off Cowboys quarterback Maealiuaki Smith for his fourth interception of the year.
The junior wideout/cornerback struck the Heisman pose after hauling in his third TD from quarterback Shedeur Sanders.
“Travis clinched the Heisman today with his performance,” Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders told reporters afterward.
“He’s the best player in college football. You can find ways to hate, criticize and condemn him and you won’t come out of that looking professional," Sanders added. "Travis Hunter proved today, and he’s proved every week, that he is the best player in college football.”
“There’s no argument at this point,” Sanders said of Hunter's Heisman status. "The consistency he has, I feel like that is what the award is about.”
Heisman ballots will be distributed Monday, and the finalists will be revealed a week later on Dec. 9. The winner will be announced on Saturday, Dec. 14.
While Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty and Miami quarterback Cam Ward have had outstanding campaigns, bettors believe the Heisman race is over. FanDuel lists Hunter as a runaway favorite at -10,000, well ahead of Jeanty (-3,000) and Ward (+20,000).
Judging by his Instagram account, Hunter, who could be selected among the top two picks — with Sanders — in the 2025 NFL Draft, is confident he'll be CU's first Heisman Trophy winner since running back Rashaan Salaam in 1994.
