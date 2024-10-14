UConn enters preseason poll at No. 3 despite back-to-back national championships
Less than one month from the start of the college basketball season, the Associated Press has released its preseason top 25 poll.
Leading the way at No. 1 is Kansas, hoping to make a run with a healthy team this year including graduates Dajuan Harris and Hunter Dickinson.
Following the Jayhawks at No. 2 is Alabama. Nate Oates's squad is coming off a Final Four loss to two-time defending champion UConn, which shockingly begins the season at No. 3.
The Huskies lost their starting backcourt of Stephon Castle and Tristen Newton, along with center Donovan Clingan to the NBA Draft in June. However, redshirt junior forward Alex Karaban is returning to Storrs with reigning Big East Sixth Man of the Year Hassan Diarra.
Dan Hurley has a new backcourt to work with this year with true freshman Ahmad Nowell and junior Saint Mary's transfer Aidan Mahaney.
Other notable teams in the poll include Houston at No. 4 and Gonzaga at No. 6 with Arkansas transfer Khalif Battle set to bring perimeter scoring to the Bulldogs.
Duke enters the poll at No. 7 for what looks like Cooper Flagg's only collegiate season, one spot ahead of Baylor.
Scott Drew's squad has perhaps the most intriguing crop of newcomers in college basketball with freshmen V.J. Edgecombe and Robert Wright, along with transfer guards Jayden Nunn and Jeremy Roach. The Bears also got some frontcourt help in the transfer portal in the form of Miami transfer forward Norchad Omier.
The backcourt of Elliot Cadeau, R.J. Davis, Seth Trimble and Ian Jackson has UNC at No. 9 ahead of Arizona in guard Caleb Love's final season.
Arkansas enters the poll at No. 16 for John Calipari's first season while Kentucky enters at No. 23 going into the Mark Pope era. Chris Beard's Ole Miss squad comes in at No. 24 while the freshman duo of Ace Bailey and Dylan Harper has Rutgers rounding out the poll at No. 25.
