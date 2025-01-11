Tom Brady's influence is making the Raiders a hot coaching destination
By Matt Reed
Tom Brady knows a thing or two about winning in the National Football League, so it only makes sense that as part of the Las Vegas Raiders' ownership group that he'd have some involvement with decision making.
Just how big of an influence has Brady already become though for the Raiders? According to The Athletic's Diana Russini, Brady has given Vegas "an edge in attacting candidates they typically wouldn't land/"
The Raiders fired head coach Antonio Pierce recently after a rough 4-13 season that nearly saw the team in a position to secure the no. ! pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. That decision was followed up by the team letting go general manager Tom Telesco.
However, there's actually a lot of reason to be excited in Las Vegas despite many moving parts as the season carries on for many teams. Las Vegas holds the sixth pick in April's draft, but the team hit the jackpot last year when they drafted tight end Brock Bowers, so perhaps they'll find similar success by picking outside the top 5.
Despite all the dysfunction that has surrounded the franchise over the past two decades, which has resulted in the team reaching the playoffs just twice since their Super Bowl title in 2002, the optimism around the team is there because of Brady.
The Raiders just held an interview with one of the top coaching candidates this cycle in Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, and he won't be the only big name to take the team's calls. Quite frankly, that's what Brady can do for a team like the Raiders.
Fixing the Raiders won't come down to simply hiring a quality coach and GM, but it'll at least show that the team is finally moving in the right direction with a proven Super Bowl champion calling some of the shots behind the scenes.
