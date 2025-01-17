Tom Brady makes decision about Fox broadcasting gig for the long haul: report
The agent for Tom Brady quelled rumors that his star client is focused would let his other career pursuits interfere with his 10-year contract with Fox Sports.
Don Yee told Sports Business Journal on Thursday that Brady will remain in the Fox booth for the next decade despite any perceived conflicts posed by his 5 percent ownership stake in the Las Vegas Raiders.
“Tom has had a tremendous amount of fun working with Fox this year, and he’s really excited about the future with Fox and his growth on their team,” Yee told SBJ's Ben Fischer. “And this year was the first year of a long relationship.”
Although Brady's first season as a broadcaster has drawn mixed reviews, he recently got a huge endorsement from veteran play-by-play man Al Michaels.
Speaking on the Sports Media podcast with Richard Deitsch, Michaels said "my personal opinion, and I don’t really weigh in on announcers a lot, I think he’s done a very good job. And I think he’s gotten better and better, and I very much enjoy listening to him."
Brady is set to call a postseason game for Fox involving two Lions coordinators who are head coaching candidates for the Raiders. It's a conflict of interest that he might be able to avoid more of over the next nine years with some creative scheduling, but one that many believe ought to force him to choose between the two high-profile football jobs.
Brady, 47, signed a 10-year, $375 million contract with Fox in May 2022.
