Matt Eberflus' comments after Bears disaster are more than head-scratching
By Max Weisman
The Chicago Bears were down three points when Caleb Williams was sacked at the Detroit Lions' 41-yard line, forcing a third-and-26. However, with a timeout in their pocket and 32 seconds left, the Bears were going to be able to run another play, call that timeout, and set up a game-tying field goal—or so America thought.
After getting up from the field, Williams called for his teammates to get back to the line of scrimmage. By the time Williams told his receivers what the play was and the Bears got lined up, there were only 13 seconds left. Chicago finally snapped the ball with six seconds left, and the clock ran out on the Bears, who fell to the Lions 23-20 with an unused timeout.
"Our hope was—because it was third (down) going into fourth—that we would rack that play at 18 seconds, throw it into field goal range and call a timeout," Eberflus said. "That’s where it was and that was our decision-making process in that moment... We needed to get a few more yards, as close as we can get, then we were going to call a timeout. That’s why we held that timeout.”
"I like what we did there," Eberflus added. "Again, once it's under 12 [seconds] there, you're going to call timeout there, you don't have an option."
He likes what the Bears did there? If the Bears had surrendered, realized that they were letting too much clock run out and called their timeout, they would have been able to attempt a 59-yard field goal to send the game into overtime. That kick, in a dome, in a season where kickers have been making long field goals, likely has a higher chance of going in than the Bears converting what turned into a Hail Mary.
The disaster was nothing new for Bears fans, who have had to endure losing a game on a Hail Mary, losing to the Green Bay Packers for the 11th straight time after a game-winning field goal was blocked, and now this loss to Detroit.
After this loss, the Bears' sixth straight, Eberflus has to have coached his last game for the Bears. Chicago can't afford to keep him on the sideline when they're losing games like this.
