Today's Roundup: Can the Eagles stop the Chiefs from making history in Super Bowl LIX?
By Evan Bleier
Get your couch cleared off, your dips prepped and your chicken wings ordered — Super Bowl Sunday is just around the corner, followed by quite possibly the worst Monday morning on the American calendar...Chiefs' JuJu Smith-Schuster says Patrick Mahomes has done behind-the-back passes 'multiple times' at practice...Could accusations of referees favoring the Chiefs cause actual bias against Kansas City?...How fhe field at Caesars Superdome is being prepared (and tested) For Super Bowl LIX...Super Bowl 2025: If you like old-school football, you should be rooting for the Eagles...Which foods to eat for a healthier Super Bowl party — including a ‘villainized’ snack that’s not so bad...The cities where people spend the most on Super Bowl parties – and its economic impact...Potato chip search interest is at an all-time high ahead of the Super Bowl and after an FDA recall...Super fog could impact travel to Super Bowl in New Orleans...Agent's Take: How Chiefs and Eagles have changed financially since meeting in 2023 Super Bowl...Tom Brady clarifies his role with Las Vegas Raiders ahead of Super Bowl LIX...Top 12 celebs and singers off to New Orleans Super Bowl...ESPN analysts are so delusional they're literally picking both sides for the Super Bowl...Chiefs reporter's death stuns Kansas City TV station; Louisiana suspect under arrest
Has the Super Bowl outgrown NOLA?
Super Bowl prop bets that will hook every NFL newbie
Americans expected to legally bet $1.39 billion on Super Bowl, AGA says
Americans to eat 1.47 billion chicken wings for Super Bowl LIX
Who will win the Super Bowl? NFL coaches make their picks.
The one condiment Eagles QB Jalen Hurts must always have on hand
Uncrustables fuel the NFL. Are they actually good for you?
Tom Brady blasts fans who think NFL, referees favor Chiefs
Five things to know about Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl halftime show before it starts
Will ‘The Floor’ cash in on massive Super Bowl lead-in audience?
Read More: Rounding up Thursday's NBA trade deadline
Americans to spend record $17.3 billion on Super Bowl LIX food
Questlove wails and sweats through his 'Hot Ones' interview
David Beckham's long-lost American twin is...Matt Damon
A taste of NOLA, wherever you are on Super Sunday
It's evolution, baby
We'll find out on Sunday evening
People are going to be having some major Jameis withdrawl next week
Never forget
Wouldn't kick these out of the kitchen
Free food if you pay attention on Sunday
