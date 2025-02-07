Chiefs reporter's death stuns Kansas City TV station; Louisiana suspect under arrest
Police are investigating the death of Adan Manzano, a sports anchor and reporter for the Telemundo affiliate in Kansas City (KGKC) who was found dead in his hotel room in Kenner, Louisiana while on assignment covering Super Bowl LIX. A suspect is under arrest.
The Kenner Police Department announced in a press release Friday that Danette Colbert was charged with property crimes, including fraud and theft-related offenses. She has an arrest record that includes allegations of drugging men, theft of currency, fraudulent use of credit and debit cards, and other financial crimes.
Security footage from the hotel Manzano was staying at in Kenner shows Colbert with Manzano on Wednesday morning. The footage also shows her leaving his hotel room alone later that morning. A Kenner Police Department investigation revealed that Colbert was using a credit card belonging to Manzano at several stores in the New Orleans area.
"We are cooperating with authorities as they investigate this tragic incident," Telemundo Kansas City said in a statement. "Adan was an exceptional professional and a rising star whose dedication and talent reflected excellence in his work."
Compounding the tragedy, the 27-year-old was a single father. His wife, Ashleigh Boyd, was killed in a car crash in April 2024 after a driver crossed the center line and struck their car, according to KSNT. The couple is survived by a young daughter, Eleanor.
KCTV reported that Manzano, a Mexico City native, graduated from Kansas State University and joined the Chiefs television crew as a sideline reporter last season.
