ESPN analysts are so delusional they're literally picking both sides for the Super Bowl
By Matt Reed
Super Bowl LIX has proven to be stalemate all week in terms of betting odds and the back-and-forth decision making that "analysts" have made with their choices between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.
On the one hand, the Chiefs are going for an unprecedented three-peat after beating the Eagles during the 2022 season and the San Francisco 49ers in 2023. However, the Eagles might just have one of the best rosters in recent NFL history, starting with Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley, A.J. Brown and Devonta Smith on the offensive side of the ball.
Needless to say, it could be a close contest on Sunday when the two teams meet. That has prompted some of ESPN"s personalities to play both sides of the matchup by actually selecting the Chiefs and Eagles.
Within 48 hours of being asked who they thought would win the Big Game, Dominique Foxworth and Jeff Saturday went from selecting the Chiefs on a panel of four analysts before going on to choose the Eagles two days later.
RELATED: The 2026 NFL Hall of Fame class is absolutely stacked with legends
Obviously people can change their opinions whenever they'd like to. It's the nature of a competitive media industry where everyone's always looking to be right and when you're wrong everyone has the receipts to bring it up. We'll finally know which choice is correct on Sunday.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NFL: Super Bowl LIX Preview
NFL/SPORTS MEDIA: Brady clarifies his role with Raiders
NBA: How Luka subtly pushed for the Mark Williams trade
NBA:Cavs’ De’Andre Hunter acquisition shows how serious they are