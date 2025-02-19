Tiger Woods laughs off embarrassing moment during TGL matchup
By Tyler Reed
TGL is pulling out all the stops in their debut season. TGL is a new way to play the game of golf.
The league consists of six teams and is played on a screen. Yes, digital golf is now a thing and is becoming widely popular.
One of the reasons the sport is gaining traction is the headline names taking part in the action. The biggest name in golf, Tiger Woods, is the main attraction.
Woods is a member of the Jupiter Links Golf Club. The club was in action Tuesday night, which saw a moment that Woods would soon like to forget.
Woods had a miscommunication with his team when he believed his next shot only needed to go 99 yards.
However, the 99-yard shot needed to go 100 more yards. Once Woods realized the mistake, all he could do was laugh about the situation.
When speaking with Marty Smith after the incident, Woods called it one of the most embarrassing moments of his golf career.
Woods' team would drop the matchup against the New York Golf Club. Woods and the Jupiter Club will be back in action on February 25th, and can be seen on ESPN.
Something tells me that Woods will get a confirmation next time before he takes a swing in front of an audience.
