Timing of Hubert Davis' extension with UNC may have been less than ideal
By Tyler Reed
The North Carolina Tar Heels have had an up-and-down 2024-25 campaign. The Tar Heels find themselves on the bubble for the Big Dance with an 18-11 record.
North Carolina started the season as the ninth-ranked team in the country and now is nowhere to be seen in the AP Top 25 or the Coaches Poll.
As frustrating as head coach Hurbert Davis' fourth season with the program has been, there's still good news for a coach who is having a down year.
Brian Murphy of WRAL News in North Carolina has reported that UNC and Davis agreed to a contract extension before the start of this season.
Davis has taken the Tar Heels to the national championship game and to a Sweet 16 in his first four seasons.
However, the decision to allow the preseason extension to be announced now doesn't feel like the right time at all.
Fans don't want to see a coach of their struggling team be announced that they are staying with the program for another five seasons.
With all the preseason hype, it feels that making that announcement then would have been the right time. Not when the Tar Heels are fighting for a tournament bid.
Whatever the case, it appears the Tar Heels are content with the direction of the program under Davis. However, do UNC fans feel the same?
