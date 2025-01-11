The San Jose Earthquakes aim to make a statement by signing a former MLS MVP

🔵⚪️ BREAKING: San Jose Earthquakes nearing a deal to sign former MLS MVP Josef Martinez, per sources.



👀 Deal not done but close. Trying to get it done as preseason starts



🇻🇪 Martinez, 31, spent last season with CF Montréal. He is the fastest player in MLS history to 100 goals pic.twitter.com/FSwl32rMyb