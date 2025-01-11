The San Jose Earthquakes aim to make a statement by signing a former MLS MVP
By Matt Reed
Josef Martinez might not be the exact same player he was when he first arrived in Major League Soccer in 2017, but the former league MVP still has something left to offer and he'll likely do so with a new club this season.
According to GiveMeSport's Tom Bogert, the San Jose Earthquakes are closing in on a deal to bring in Martinez, who spent the 2024 campaign with Eastern Conference side CF Montreal.
Martinez was once the most prolific striker in MLS for a few seasons when competing with Atlanta United, but after an unfortunate ACL injury the Venezuela star saw his performances dip a bit.
And for the Earthquakes, they're continuing to quickly add immense talent to their attack, which is a pleasant change of pace from past years. They've already secured a deal with Chicho Arango, who moved over from Real Salt Lake, and the combination of him and Martinez in the attack could potentially make San Jose one of the more dangerous MLS sides up front.
Coming off of a strong 14-goal season for Montreal though, perhaps a move to San Jose will help spark a second act for Martinez, who will turn 32 during this upcming season.
In a lot of ways it seems like a good fit for both parties, assuming the Earthquakes can get the deal over the line this winter. San Jose desperately needs a go-to finisher after going the entire 2024 campaign without a single player totalling double-digit goals.
Even if Martinez doesn't have quite the same spark that he once offered while in Atlanta, it's clear that he could add some strength to the California side that now has to deal with not only traditional foes like the LA Galaxy and Los Angeles FC, but also the addition of expansion side San Diego FC.
