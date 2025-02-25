The Philadelphia Eagles' elite defense might be getting even better
By Matt Reed
Last season's Super Bowl champions had the number one defense in the league thanks to Vic Fangio and despite some looming free agents the team has to decide on this offseason the Philadelphia Eagles could be getting scarier on that side of the ball.
According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Eagles could "snake" Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett from NFC East rivals the Washington Commanders, who are also in the market for a stud defensive end this spring.
This offseason, the Eagles face a few key decisions on defense with free agents Josh Sweat and Zach Baun each likely to test the market after coming off of amazing seasons that resulted in a Lombardi Trophy.
While the Browns have remaining adament that they don't want to lose Garrett ahead of next season, the veteran pass rusher is 29 years old and Cleveland is nowhere close to competing for an AFC or NFL championship at this stage.
Garrett has two years left on his contract, but if he does become available many teams across the league will be looking for a talented pass rusher like him.
Over his career, Garrett has had double-digit sacks in all but one season, which was his rookie campaign when he recorded seven.
For the Eagles, if general manager Howie Roseman can work more of his magic and add Garrett to an incredible defensive front that features Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis, it'll be another testament to how good Philadelphia is at recruiting top players to come to their team.
