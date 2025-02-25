The Atlanta Falcons officially made one of the worst moves in NFL history
By Matt Reed
Last offseason, the Atlanta Falcons made one of the most interesting moves of the year when they acquired Kirk Cousins in free agency for an astounding $180 million. What made that transaction even more astounding was when the Falcons went out and shocked everyone at the NFL Draft when they selected Michael Penix Jr. in the first round.
Fast forward to 2025 and the Falcons are now prepared to eat the money that they have given Cousins, which amounts to over $100 million guaranteed, and make Penix Jr. their starting QB moving forward and Cousins the backup.
Cousins appeared in 14 games for the Falcons a season ago, going 7-7 before Penix Jr. took over during the team's final stretch of games.
While it makes sense in some ways for the Falcons to start thinking about the investment they made in Penix Jr. moving forward, Atlanta handed out one of the largest contracts in NFL history to Cousins less than 12 months ago only to have him serve as second string in 2025.
Falcons fans have every reason to be frustrated with the situation as well because the rest of the NFC South is extremely wide open. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have found their QB for the immediate future with Baker Mayfield's revival, but Bryce Young has only shown glimpses in Carolina and the New Orleans Saints have proven to be extremely dysfunctional with Derek Carr.
Perhaps it'll still work out for Atlanta with Penix Jr. at the helm, but one way or another the Falcons made a massive mistake in 2024 by giving Cousins a huge deal and now the team has very little cap space to work with heading into this offseason.
