The one-step solution to making the transfer portal mayhem stop during bowl season
By Tyler Reed
It is the time of year when bowl games should be taking center stage for college football. The College Football Playoff will begin on Friday, and fans are still anxiously waiting for the return of the Pop-Tarts Bowl. However, there has been a dark cloud hanging over the sport for a few years during this time of year.
The term transfer portal is enough to send someone like Dabo Swinney into a deep nightmare that is scarier than anything Freddy Kreguer could cook up. Athletes are now free to jump around the wasteland known as college football as soon as the regular season ends or whenever God has it in their plans.
But how can this situation be fixed? The solution is simple: if you were to ask a sports writer who doesn't get paid to make big decisions like this. It is time to treat the student-athletes like professionals and create contracts.
RELATED: Notre Dame gets in the holiday spirit with new concession dessert for CFP
College football has never been about the education that the athletes receive from their respective schools, and it's time we quit pretending that it ever has. Contracts need to be signed by athletes, giving them a set of years and a set of NIL income that they will receive over that contract.
Yes, the argument will always be made that if coaches can leave year after year, then why can't players? However, even in the NFL, contracts are honored—unless you're in a skill position and want to hold out for more cash, which opens up a whole new can of worms.
This solution isn't hard. Do away with the amateur status because it was never real to begin with. It's time to bring the sport into a new era.
