The NFL absolutely has to change its regular season overtime format
By Matt Reed
While overtime isn't something we see regularly in the National Football League, it can be an extremely exciting part of the sport. That's why the league definitely needs to do something about its current regular season playoff format.
RELATED: Which NFL teams received the best (and worst) NFLPA report cards?
While the NFL went out and altered its postseason playoff OT rules to allow for both teams to get a possession, their current regular season format doesn't afford each team that luxury.
During the 2024 season, there were 16 overtime games that took place, however, they all occurred during the regular season. That included the thrilling Carolina Panthers-Atlanta Falcons game that Bryce Young and the Panthers.
While it might not offer the same excitement as college football's overtime policies, allowing both teams to get the ball in the postseason not only extends the game but creates a more level playing field instead of simply deciding who gets the ball based on the coin toss.
In many instances in the past, it's been that first time that receives the ball who drives downfield and scores immediately to end the game.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NBA: LeBron is locked in on defense
NFL: Pre-Combine mock draft
NFL: Where will Matthew Stafford land?
CFB: New Playoff proposals likely to make things worse