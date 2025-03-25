Braden Smith NIL Worth: How much does Purdue star make in endorsements?
By Matt Reed
The Purdue Boilermakers are into the final 16 of the NCAA Tournament, and junior guard Braden Smith has certainly played a huge role in setting his program up with a date against the number one seed Houston Cougars this week.
Smith was named the Big Ten Player of the Year this season, and rightfully so, after averaging 16 points per game and putting Purdue in a position to get a high seed in the NCAA Tournament.
The Indiana native was certainly a big recruit for Purdue when coming into college three years ago, but since his arrival Smith has become an even bigger star and now boasts one of the biggest NIL portfolios in all of men's college basketball.
In fact, Smith has an NIL valuation of $1.9 million, according to On3 NIL. That includes significant deals with Stanley,, The NIL Store, HEYDUDE Shoes and the Purdue NIL Store.
Smith was an All-American this season, only raising his value further in the college game if he decides to continue his career with Purdue or another program next season. It doesn't seem like there's a lot of NBA buzz at the moment for Smith, but that could definitely change as more teams watch the guard play in March, or even into April.
