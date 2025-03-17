The Eagles won't stop until they have every member of Georgia's defense
By Matt Reed
The Philadelphia Eagles have definitely developed a habit of pulling players from a certain southern university with a winning pedigree, and for the most part general manager Howie Roseman has looked like a genius for building an elite defensive unit.
Over recent seasons, there's become a common theme for the Eagles defense and that's the fact that Roseman and Co. continue to rely on the University of Georgia to strengthen that side of the football.
Philadelphia brought in another former Bulldogs star on Monday with the additon of New York Giants pass rusher Azeez Oljulari, who now becomes the seventh member of Georgia's 2020 team.
Now, it's certainly not uncommon for NFL teams to build relationships with college programs and coaches, especially winning ones because they tend to produce top players when they reach the next level.
However, the Eagles have benefitted mightily from their Georgia picks with stars like Jalen Carter, Nakobe Dean and Nolan Smith all developing into key figures on Vic Fangio's defensive front seven.
With a Super Bowl title under the team's belt last season after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs, it's quite possible Roseman continues to go to the Georgia well in order to continue the team's success, especially with players like Jalon Walker, Mykel Williams and Malaki Starks all projected first-round pick from the Bulldogs program.
