Najee Harris is the perfect running back for Jim Harbaugh's system
By Matt Reed
Najee Harris didn't always get the respect that he probably deserved in Pittsburgh, but with a new home on the west coast and in a system that knows how to thrive in the run game he might find himself in the perfect spot.
The Los Angeles Chargers brought in Harris during free agency on Monday, and the former Steelers running back is now in line to be the team's leading rusher for the time being. J.K. Dobbins remains a free agent, and there's obviously a chance that the team pursues a running back in the draft this April.
That being said, Harris fits the mold of an RB that fits into Jim Harbaugh's system. He's extremely physical, and while Harris isn't the flashiest runner he still gets the job done relatively well.
In every season since he was drafted, Harris has surpassed 1,000 yards on the ground and accounted for at least six touchdowns. This has all come while the Steelers have struggled to find consistency at the quarterback position, which the Chargers certainly don't have an issue with as Justin Herbert leads the way.
Perhaps Harbaugh will still look to add another young running back in a loaded draft class that features Ashton Jeanty, Omarion Hampton and others, but even if Harris is the lead back in 2025 there should be a lot of optimism about the offense, which should continue to have solid balance in the passing and running games.
