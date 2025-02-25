Jaxson Dart has the potential to be the NFL Combine's biggest winner
By Matt Reed
When Shedeur Sanders announced that he wouldn't be completing throwing workouts at this year's NFL Draft Combine, there was one quarterback prospect that immediately saw his stock rise even before the event takes place this week.
Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart has largely been considering the third-best signal caller in the 2025 draft, but NFL teams have had an increasing fatuation with the former SEC talent because of his size and athletic abilities.
While Dart likely won't be in consideration to be the number one pick this year, there is a very real possibility that will be selected in the top 10 or potentially even higher.
Last season, Dart led college football in passer rating at 180.7, while ranking third in passing yards with over 4,200. His 29-6 touchdown-to-interception ratio was also among the best in Division 1 college football before entering the NFL Draft.
While Dart certainly has to show up to Indianapolis and impress teams with his throwing ability and during the interview process, it's an opportunity for the quarterback to potentially move into the same conversation as Sanders and Cam Ward.
Sanders has already said he won't throw during the events this week, while Ward is still mulling over the opportunity to showcase his talents at the Combine or potentially wait until Miami's pro day next month.
