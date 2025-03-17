The 76ers are essentially a lock for a top-5 pick as their season gets more embarrassing
By Matt Reed
The Philadelphia 76ers have officially reached another major low this season after seeing one of their biggest stars ruled out for the remainder of the season, but there might actually be a world where everything works out for the Eastern Conference team.
There's no question that the 2024-25 season has been a massive disappointment for the Sixers, however, with the season winding down there is now an opportunity for Philly to actually select inside the top 5 in this year's NBA Draft, which is loaded with elite prospects early.
Paul George joins Joel Embiid on the injured list that will keep both talents out of the 76ers lineup for the final weeks of the season, but with Philly currently holding the sixth-best odds in the draft lottery there could be more room for them to climb towards the number one pick.
In a year that features Cooper Flagg, Ace Bailey and Dylan Harper as the likely top 3 selections, every bit of losing helps the Sixers and the teams around them as they aim to draft one of these elite talents.
Philly currently has 23 wins and sits 8.5 games behind the Utah Jazz - who hold the worst record in the NBA at 15-53 and the Washington Wizards not too far behind.
