IFAB will finally penalize goalkeepers for time wasting
By Matt Reed
For the longest time, soccer has been in a very odd position with a long-standing rule that was created to prevent goalkeepers from holding onto the ball for too long. However, since the rule was created in 1998 there's been an abuse of it that hasn't been enforced by referees.
That's led to the IFAB approving a new rule that will be enforced in all international competitions that stops goalkeepers from holding onto the ball for eight or more seconds. If a keeper does hold the ball for longer than that length of time, a referee will award a corner kick to the other team.
This is at least a positive first step towards applying pressure to keepers after receiving the ball because there's been a clear disconnect with officials enforcing the current six-second rule.
Referees will reportedly have a visible five-second countdown in order to help with the decision-making process. The idea that corner kicks will be awarded to opposing teams definitely raises the stakes, however, going back to the old rule an indirect free kick inside the penalty area would definitely be an even larger incentive.
