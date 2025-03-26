Texas fans are drooling over first looks at Arch Manning as QB 1
By Tyler Reed
The 2024 college football season should be considered a success for the Texas Longhorns. In their first year with the SEC, the program made a College Football Playoff appearance.
The Longhorns would eventually fall to the would-be national champion Ohio State Buckeyes in the College Football Playoff Semifinals.
Now, it is onto a new year, and the Longhorns will begin a new era under quarterback, with prized junior Arch Manning.
No college football player from the last decade has had bigger expectations than Manning. When the former prized recruit chose Texas, many were stunned, as the Longhorns had a future with former quarterback Quinn Ewers.
However, Manning has waited his turn, and it is his time to run the Longhorns' offense. Recently, fans got their first look at Manning as QB 1.
Spring practice is underway, and there's no better way to critique a quarterback than watching him throw in shorts against zero defense.
Pro days and spring practice all seem like a bunch of hoopla. But it's the kind of hoopla that gets fans excited for the heart-pounding moments in the fall.
The Longhorns will kick off their 2025 season with plans of revenge. Texas will travel to Columbus, Ohio, to take on the Buckeyes in the first week of the season.
A win at 'The Horseshoe' would be the legendary start that everyone is hoping to see from Manning's career.
