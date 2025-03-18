Tetairoa McMillan's impressive 40 time at pro day confirms NFL Draft status
By Joe Lago
Before the NFL Draft process heated up, Tetairoa McMillan was regarded the top wide receiver of the 2025 class. The Arizona star's status appeared to be in jeopardy when he didn't run the 40-yard dash at the Scouting Combine and Texas' Matthew Golden wowed the Indianapolis crowd with a WR-best time of 4.29 seconds.
At 6-foot-4 and 219 pounds, McMillan has the size and strength of a potential WR1. His game tape showcases his athleticism, particularly his exceptional ball skills. However, his speed remained the biggest concern.
At his pro day on Monday, McMillan confirmed he's the No. 1 wideout prospect of this year's draft.
McMillan ran just one 40 to impress the representatives of the 24 NFL teams in attendance. Scouts' hand-timed results communicated to NFL insiders varied, but according to Fox Sports' Jordan Schultz, McMillan posted a time of 4.48 seconds to erase any doubts about his speed.
Multiple scouts told The Draft Network's Ryan Fowler that McMillan ran the 40 between 4.46 seconds and 4.53 seconds. "Really good times for the projected top wideout off the board in April," Fowler tweeted.
Three teams told Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer that they clocked times of 4.54, 4.55 and 4.57, respectively, for McMillan. "Workout was good otherwise. Big-bodied guy, so times were expected," Breer tweeted.
McMillan didn't take part in any other testing, such as jumps and shuttles, but he did run routes, according to ESPN's Jordan Reid.
In the latest NFL Mock Draft Consensus, McMillan was forecasted to the Carolina Panthers with the No. 8 overall selection. It will be interesting to see if mock drafters have him going higher to teams in need of a playmaking wide receiver like the New England Patriots at No. 4 or the Las Vegas Raiders at No. 6.
