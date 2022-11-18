Is Twitter Really Dying?
The news out of Twitter on Thursday does not sound great. Multiple reporters are claiming the company has shut off access to its offices on the heels of mass resignations. That's just the tip of the iceberg as things have rapidly gone down hill after Elon Musk's takeover weeks ago.
On Wednesday, Musk sent an email to Twitter's staff claiming employees would "need to be extremely hardcore" to succeed. Those who chose to stay should expect long, hard hours of work. Employees would need to respond affirmatively to the email by 5 p.m. Thursday if they planned to stay. Anyone who didn't wish to remain with the company would be given three months' severance pay. It appears that ultimatum didn't go over well.
There's more:
Due to the decreased workforce, Twitter engineers have been predicting a major outage for days now. That could be on the horizon.
It looks like we're truly facing the complete collapse of a social media giant. Musk completed his acquisition of the company on October 27, 2022. He vastly overpaid for it by agreeing to a $44 billion sale price then attempted to radically change the way the website -- and the company -- worked. Three weeks later things may be completely bottoming out.
It would truly be the end of an era on the Internet if Twitter went away. It's hard to see how Musk could turn the ship around at this point.