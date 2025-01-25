Teams don't fear Manchester City any longer, and that's a huge problem for Pep Guardiola
By Matt Reed
Manchester City are going through a challenging period this season despite still sitting top five in the Premier League. For many clubs, a rough patch would be getting bumped out of the top half of the table, or worse, fighting off relegation.
However, the standards at City during the Pep Guardiola have always been higher than most other clubs and for that reason it's why he's so frustrated with the current state of the defending Premier League champions.
"Everyone came to the Etihad and stayed back," he told a news conference on Friday. "The first team I saw man-marking was Neil Warnock at Cardiff. Now everybody does it. Everybody comes here, it doesn't matter, man-to-man."
Simply put, City aren't putting the fear into opposing clubs like how they have in season's past when they were consistently at the top of the Premier League and battling for glory in Europe. This campaign has seen Guardiola's side already drop points in four out of 10 home matches at the Etihad Stadium.
Injuries have certainly played a role in City's drop off in form, but Guardiola was also right in his assessment about other squads not just sitting back and waiting for his side to pounce on opportunities.
This season, in particular, has shown that clubs can not only possess the ball against Guardiola and Co. but also capitalize on their own chances. City are currently ninth in goals allowed in Premier League play, which has previously been one of their biggest strengths as a defensive juggernaut.
RELATED: Stu Holden has bold idea to make MLS more appealing before World Cup
It will be intriguing to see how Guardiola evolves during the second half of the season, especially with new signings coming into the club like defenders Abdukodir Khusanov and Vitor Reis as well as forward Omar Marmoush.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NFL: Conference championship: previews…
NFL: …and TV announcers
CFB: Ranking next season’s top QBs
NBA/SPORTS MEDIA:Shaq and Chuck argue about Jimmy Butler