Stu Holden has a bold idea to make MLS explode before the 2026 World Cup
By Matt Reed
Major League Soccer has certainly taken its strides since the 1994 World Cup, but as we get closer to the return of the world's biggest soccer tournament to North America the league still has to take risks in order to make it one of the best.
Former U.S. Men's National Team midfielder Stu Holden went on Alexi Lalas' podcast recently and offered up a bold suggestion to draw more interest in MLS. It's something that wouldn't necessarily be great for American soccer from an international perspective, but if the league wants to take more strides forward it would certainly create buzz.
While MLS has made plenty of massive moves over the years to put eyes on the league, including Lionel Messi, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, David Villa and David Beckham, Holden says it's USMNT players that would take the league to the next level by having more domestic stars for fans to latch onto.
Imagine Christian Pulisic, Giovanni Reyna, Weston McKennie or Timothy Weah competing in MLS on a week-to-week basis. Even casual American soccer fans would almost certainly have to take more notice of the league, even if it wasn't necessarily what is best for the national team.
It certainly wouldn't be the first time MLS has gone down this route before though. Ahead of the 2014 World Cup, MLS saw a resurgence of USMNT players move back to the U.S., whether it be Michael Bradley and Clint Dempsey.
The dynamic between MLS and U.S. Soccer is definitely an intriguing one, as Holden points out. They're both businesses that are inter-connected, and yet, they certainly aren't always benefiting from the success of one or the other.
As the USMNT still struggles to find consistent results at major tournaments like the World Cup and Copa America, MLS is seeing big growth with Messi coming into the league and a big Apple TV deal that has increased exposure.
RELATED: Mauricio Pochettino has hilarious viral moment
With the 2026 World Cup right around the corner, it's highly unlikely that we'll see current U.S. stars moving back to America, especially with the money and other opportunities players have to compete in Europe. However, if MLS teams start spending more on a regular basis it's not impossible to rule out some homecomings for USMNT talents.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NFL: Conference championship: previews…
NFL: …and TV announcers
MLB: Flaherty frustrated by teams unwilling to spend
CFB: 2025 pre-season rankings released