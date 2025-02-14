Team USA teaches Finland the meaning of freedom in 4 Nations Face-Off victory
By Tyler Reed
In these divided times, it is nice when there's an opportunity for everyone in the country to band together.
One thing that seemingly always gets everyone together is watching Team USA on the ice. Yes, hockey is delivering the goods with a new tournament known as the 4 Nations Face-Off.
The USA, Canada, Finland, and Sweden are taking part in the tournament. Canada opened up the tournament with an overtime win over Sweden.
Team USA took the ice on Thursday night to take on Finland in an opening contest for both countries.
Team USA earned an impressive 6-1 victory over Finland. Finland's lone goal in the game was the first goal scored in the game.
After that, it was completely dominated by the Americans. The third period saw Team USA score four goals, with the first three coming in the first three minutes of the period.
Team USA's impressive performance was headlined by brother duo Brady and Matthew Tkachuk. Both brothers scored two goals apiece.
After both opening games, it is Team USA that sits atop the leaderboard, with Canada in second, followed by Sweden and then Finland.
Team USA's next challenge will be on Saturday when they take on our neighbors from the north, Canada.
The game will air on ABC, and the winner will have the upper hand on what will certainly be a rematch when the championship game arrives.
Hopefully, fans in the Bell Centre will get tired of hearing Free Bird as the Americans score at will on those cheerful Canadians.
