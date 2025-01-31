Four Nations Face Off, how to buy NHL gear, order Finland, Sweden, Canada, USA team merchandise
The NHL will not host a 2025 All-Star game and instead will be showcasing four teams from Finland, Sweden, Canada, and the United States as the league starts its preparation for the upcoming Olympic Games.
Each team will consist of some of the best players from each country, and fans can show their support for their favorite players and team with this Four Nations Face Off product release. The round-robin style tournament will take place in Montreal and Boston starting February 12th.
Fanatics has you covered with the latest gear to represent each of the Four Nations Face Off teams. This Four Nations Face Off product launch is one that you do not want to miss. You can purchase jerseys and t-shirts for your favorite players by clicking on any of the photos or links.
Make sure to take advantage of this newest release. There is no better way to represent your country heading into the midway point of the NHL season than with this officially licensed Four Nations Face Off gear.