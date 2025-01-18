Don't expect the Steelers to part ways with Mike Tomlin anytime soon
By Matt Reed
The Chicago Bears have been interviewing a lot of candidates in the hopes of getting their next head coaching hire right, however, one huge name they've gone after won't be part of that conversation. According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Bears reached out to the Pittsburgh Steelers about potentially trading for long-time coach Mike Tomlin for their vacancy recently.
However, the Steelers denied Chicago the chance to speak with Tomlin, which appears to clear up any confusion about where Pittsburgh's heads are at in regards to the future of their head coach.
For the Bears, a move for Tomlin would be the type of move that can alter the franchise, especially with young quarterback Caleb Williams leading the way. Their lengthy search so far at head coach has only proven they want to speak with everyone possible in order to gauge who can best lead the team into the future.
There's been lots of speculation about Tomlin's future in recent seasons and whether or not he'd move on from the Steelers. Those talks have only intensified after Tomlin and Pittsburgh once again lost a playoff game last weekend to their rivals Baltimore Ravens.
Despite being one of the most consistent head coaches in the NFL, leading the Steelers to winning records and the postseason almost regularly, Tomlin hasn't won a playoff in over eight years.
