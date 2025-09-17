Tampa Bay Buccaneers accomplish historic feat amidst perfect start to NFL season
We're two weeks into the 2025 NFL season and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers sit atop the NFC South with a perfect 2-0 record, largely thanks to a terrific defense and the inspiring play of their quarterback Baker Mayfield.
The Bucs have reached this position courtesy of an Emeka Egbuka touchdown catch with 59 seconds left, which gave them the lead for good, in their 23-20 win over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1.
And on Monday night against the Houston Texans, Tampa secured a one point victory after RB Rachaad White ran for a TD with only six seconds to spare in the game. Needless to say, that is quite a special way to earn two hard fought wins to begin an NFL campaign.
What is even more special for Todd Bowles’ squad, is they are now in sole possession of a historic statistic which no other team can lay claim to in the past 55 years.
As per the NFL, this year’s Tampa Bay side have become the only team, since the NFL and AFL merged in 1970, to win the opening two contests of their season by way of scoring game winning touchdowns in the final 60 seconds.
While winning in such nail-biting fashion every week may not be the best thing for the blood pressure of Bucs fans, executing and making big plays down the stretch in close games is a trait needed by teams to contend for a championship.
And perhaps the 2025 Buccaneers have shown in the first two weeks of the season that they are capable of doing just that.
