DeSean Jackson gets high praise from Andy Reid, Sean McVay after Delaware State hiring
By Joe Lago
DeSean Jackson was officially announced as the new head football coach at Delaware State on Friday, and the opportunity to coach at an HBCU reportedly had always been a dream for the former NFL wide receiver.
“The opportunity for me to help write another chapter here at DSU is a once-in-a-lifetime moment consistent with my journey as a young boy finding his way to manhood through mentorship, accountability, achievement, and discipline,” Jackson said in a statement.
"If we build that kind of culture at Delaware State University, we will attract the right talent and radically change the trajectory of this program. I cannot wait to get started.”
Jackson, a flamboyant, big-play-making wideout who enjoyed his best years with the Philadelphia Eagles, might be considered a surprising choice to pursue coaching, much less a head coaching position. However, two of his former NFL head coaches believe Delaware State made an excellent choice.
Both Andy Reid and Sean McVay celebrated Jackson's hiring, praising their former receiver's new football pursuit and highlighting his leadership skills.
Reid called it a "win-win for everyone," especially for "the young men that get to learn" from Jackson.
“DeSean is like a son to me — a fierce competitor on the field, without rival, and a quality leader off of it,” Reid said in a statement. “I could not be more supportive of his desire to coach Division I football and would stake my career on his success at Delaware State University. We are bound at the hip and are forever family. I cannot wait to see where he takes the University and where the University takes him."
Jackson played only seven games for the Los Angeles Rams, but his short 2021 stint clearly made an impact on McVay.
“I could talk about this guy all day," McVay said, "but the short of it is that you get a high-character leader of men, a student of the game, and an authentic passion that will inspire new supporters to Delaware State University football."
Jackson, an All-American wide receiver at California, was drafted 49th overall by the Eagles in 2008, and the three-time Pro Bowler caught 641 passes for 11,263 yards and 58 touchdowns in his 15-year NFL career. Jackson still holds the NFL records for most TD receptions of 60 or more yards and 80 or more yards.
Hiring Jackson was a big score for Delaware State, according to athletic director Tony Tucker. "DeSean Jackson is a perfect fit for our institution," Tucker said.
