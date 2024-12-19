'Superman' trailer gives fans a first look at their new hopeful hero
By Tyler Reed
One of the deepest rabbit holes a person can jump in is comic book lore. The history of the characters and their stories has entranced folks for generations. The popularity of superheroes became even bigger when the character finally had their chance to be seen on the silver screen.
For decades, Marvel and DC Comics have attempted to keep audiences thirsting for more comic content at the movies. DC's latest attempt to create a cinematic world will start with James Gunn's 'Superman.'
On Thursday, fans got their first glimpse of David Corenswet as Smallville's own Clark Kent. The movie is set to hit theaters on July 11th, 2025, and the hope is that this film will kick off a new cinematic universe that will have fans excited to see DC stories told on the big screen.
IMDb's description of the movie states:
"Follows the titular superhero as he reconciles his heritage with his human upbringing. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way in a world that views this as old-fashioned."
As a superhero nerd myself, I can't articulate how excited I am to see Superman and Kyrpto share the stage for the first time.
