Super Bowl 2025: Ranking the 4 potential matchups ahead of the conference championships
1. BILLS VS. COMMANDERS
Why It's Good: This matchup has everything you could possibly want from a Super Bowl. You want storylines? How's a pair of teams who haven't been to a Super Bowl since 1993, and haven't won one since 1991 (or in the case of the Bills, have never won one) sound to you? Two fan bases who have wandered the wilderness for decades, come painfully close only to fall short, who are desperate for a taste of success. How does Josh Allen, the potential NFL MVP facing off against the most dynamic rookie quarterback in the NFL sound?
You want big plays? Good news! These are two of the top five offenses in the sport, quarterbacked by a pair of human dynamos, facing defenses that have been less than consistent this season, so we're going to get big plays! The Bills are also one of the 10 best teams in the NFL at forcing interceptions, which means there could be excitement going both ways.
This matchup has all the makings of a classic, and figures to give fans everything they want.
