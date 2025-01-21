Super Bowl 2025: Ranking the 4 potential matchups ahead of the conference championships
2. BILLS VS. EAGLES
Why It's Good: You want storylines? You got plenty of them here. Two teams who have found themselves victims of the Chiefs' dominance finally getting their moment in the sun, eager to grab a title. Josh Allen's continued ascendance to the pinnacle of the sport, while Hurts and the Eagles look to achieve the same and bring home a title. Two of the highest scoring offenses in the NFL, with a ton of explosive play potential, and the possibility of absolute brilliance from both offenses means fans could be in for a real treat.
Can Allen and the Bills crack the Eagles' vaunted pass defense? Can Buffalo's occasionally shaky defense hold firm against another dominant run game? Can Hurts get the passing game going? Some real tactical battles figure to ensue here.
Why It's Not: If Philly was just a liiiiittle better at throwing the football than they've been this season, this could be the top potential matchup. As it stands, it would be a stellar matchup with some real potential for fireworks, but if Hurts and company were more consistent, they'd take the top spot here.