Suni Lee stuns in blue one-piece 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue, talks move to NYC
By Josh Sanchez
Olympic champion Suni Lee is one of the several Olympians to grace the pages of the 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue.
Suni was one of the stars at the 2024 Paris Olympics, following up her all-around gold in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics with an all-around team gold, all-around bronze medal, and bronze medal performance in the uneven bars.
Following the Olympics, Suni made the big move to New York City and has opened many doors for herself, including the SI Swimsuit appearance.
MORE: Suni Lee: Breaking Barriers and Building Legacies
She discussed several topics during her photoshoot in Boca Raton.
"We have to wear skin tight leotards and you know, there's so many critics online, but I'm always gonna be my biggest critic, so whenever you read things, it just kind of makes you overthink," Suni told Sports Illustrated. "But I've just had to learn that my body is my temple and I wouldn't be able to do what I have to do without it."
After the Olympics, Suni's NYC move opened her eyes to more opportunities, like becoming more involved in fashion, a bit of a foodie, and more comfortable in her own skin.
"This adventure has been so fun. Moving to New York has been a really big adjustment, but also getting more into the fashion world has been so surreal. But also, this is the first time I've really taken a break from gymnastics," she added.
"So diving into something other than that has. Been really, really different, but also probably the best experience of my life."
No matter what she decides to do next, you know Suni will find success.
