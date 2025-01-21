Stop us if you've heard this before: Netflix is raising prices
By Tyler Reed
There was a time when this old Milano cookie-eating sports blogger was once a dreamer. A dreamer who enjoyed procrastinating by binge-watching shows on his new favorite app.
Yes, Netflix began my love of watching a full season of television in a few days. Whether it was finding 'Dexter' or watching Ted Mosby find the mother of his children, Netflix felt like home.
Now, the streaming giant is hoping that you feel that family connection as well. The company is once again raising its prices.
Even with its highest increase in subscribers, the company is increasing its prices for all of its plans.
"The streamer revealed the price increases along with its Q4 2024 earnings results Tuesday, when it announced its biggest-ever quarterly increase in subscribers with a gain of 18.9 million for the period,"
"Under the new pricing in the U.S., Netflix’s Standard plan without ads will rise by $2.50 — going from $15.49 to $17.99 per month. It’s been three years since Netflix upped the pricing of the Standard tier, which provides two simultaneous HD streams."
Netflix has added special NFL games and the long-running WWE show Monday Night Raw to its lineup.
However, it doesn't appear that the company is interested in making its services affordable for everyone.
Wouldn't it be nice if we had all of these subscription channels bundled together? We could call it television or something. We're just spitballing here.
