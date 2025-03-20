Stephen A. Smith takes shot at Pat Riley's legacy over legendary LeBron cookie story
By Tyler Reed
Pat Riley has been a winner at every possible stop during his basketball journey. In the NBA, Riley has won championships as a player, coach, and executive.
The story of the NBA can't be told without a larger chapter based on what Riley has done during his time in the league.
A large part of Riley's story is about how he managed to put together one of the greatest teams in NBA history when he lured Chris Bosh and LeBron James to play alongside Dwyane Wade for the Miami Heat.
The Miami Heat were a juggernaut, winning back-to-back titles in 2012 and 2013. However, the "Big 3" would only last four seasons together before James went back to join the Cleveland Cavaliers.
That era of Heat basketball left many questions unanswered, especially just how many titles they could have won if they stayed together a little bit longer.
However, with all the greatness Pat Riley has accomplished, Stephen A. Smith thinks his legacy will always be letting James walk.
On Thursday's edition of ESPN's 'First Take' Smith stated that Riley will always be remembered for losing James over the chocolate chip cookies story.
Wade told the iconic story about Riley not allowing James to have cookies on the team flight, and the Heat legend said that when that happened, he knew James wouldn't be playing for the Heat much longer.
Honestly, I can't blame James. If someone told me I couldn't have my chocolate chip cookies, I would erase them from my life. Cookies are life, Riley! Don't forget it.
