Steelers star is already calling out potential teammate Aaron Rodgers
By Matt Reed
For the second time in just a few seasons the NFL has its version of LeBron James' The Decision, but with a lot less hype because of how tired fans and teams are getting with a certain star quarterback. Aaron Rodgers is now a free agent after spending the last two years with the New York Jets.
However, while many other free agents have already found new homes or reupped with their former teams, Rodgers is one of the few marquee names still available despite free agency already being over a week in.
Last time Rodgers became available was when the Green Bay Packers decided to proceed with Jordan Love as their starting signal caller and opted to trade the former Super Bowl winner to the Jets in 2023.
This time around, he's been linked with several teams like the Minnesota Vikings, New York Giants and Pittsburgh Steelers as he potentially looks at one final contract before hanging up his NFL cleats.
One current Steelers star isn't happy with how the situation is dragging on though, especially with the NFL Draft just about a month away from kicking off in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Cam Hayward put it about as bluntly as he could, suggesting that Rodgers either "should want to be a Steeler" or not. However, we all know that Rodgers has never been one to do things on anybody else's timeline.
When he wound up with the Jets two years ago, he made his announcement on The Pat McAfee Show live on air before the former NFL punter's show had become as large as it is now with its move over to ESPN. Perhaps Rodgers has a similar decision on television this time around, but one thing is for certain and it's that the NFL community is getting antsy waiting for a decision.
