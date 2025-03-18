If Ben Johnson wants the Bears to thrive he should draft the best running back in April
By Matt Reed
Last season, the Chicago Bears went through their share of growing pains despite incredible excitement surrounding number one overall pick in the NFL Draft, Caleb Williams. While the former USC star had his share of successes in Year 1, it's not his sophomore campaign that many are hyped for as new head coach Ben Johnson looks to breathe new life into the Chicago offense.
The Bears have already been active during the offseason by making moves to help Williams with an upgraded offensive line, and with quality receivers on the outside led by D.J. Moore and Rome Odunze there;s one major area that the team could still benefit from.
Chicago hasn't been a super effective running team in some time, but with the offensive line additions and Williams behind center in his second season an upgrade at the RB position could truly unlock the team's potential in a super competitive NFC North.
The simple fix for Johnson and the Bears would be to go out and get the best running back available in this year's draft, especially given the fact that Ashton Jeanty is the best prospect at the position in several years.
The Boise State star was dominant in college, especially throughout his final year of action, which saw him amass 2,500 yards and help the Broncos reach the College Football Playoff.
His rare combination of shiftiness, willingness to break tackles and breakaway speed would instantly put Chicago's offense into another gear, just as Johnson was able to thrive with during his time in Detroit with Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery leading a talented two-headed backfield.
Last season, Bears running back DeAndre Swift ranked 10th in the NFL in attempts but 18th in rushing yards after failing to crack 1,000 yards on the season. With a player like Jeanty running behind blocks in Chicago, there could be plenty of success coming the team's way in the future.
